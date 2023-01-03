New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unmanned Helicopters Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377817/?utm_source=GNW





The Increase in Government Spending on Unmanned Systems in the Defence Industry Is the Main Factor Driving the Overall Market



Unmanned systems have a number of benefits, such as lower operational costs overall, fewer personnel losses, and more effective operation in challenging conditions. Unmanned helicopters also have the advantage of being able to operate in hazardous terrain, where this is not possible for unmanned aircraft. A robust autonomous helicopter design is being developed with the support of numerous national governments. In a similar vein, major investments are being made by aerospace and defence firms like Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab Group, and many others to develop more efficient autonomous helicopters that can handle a variety of applications.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Payload



• Small Unmanned Helicopter (0-100 lbs)



• Medium Unmanned Helicopter (100-500 lbs)



• Large Unmanned Helicopter (500 lbs and above)





Market Segment by Commercial and Civil



• Powerline and Pipeline Inspections



• Geographical Mapping and Planning



• Environmental Research





Market Segment by End-User



• Military



• Government Agency



• Commercial and Civil



• Other End-User





Market Segment by Government Agency



• Government Survey and Planning



• Government Inspection



• Police and Law Enforcement



• Homeland Security



• Other Government Application





Market Segment by Military



• Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)



• Military Search and Rescue Operations



• Military Supply and Logistics



• Military Border Security



• Military Combat Support



• Other Military Application





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• Turkey



• Saudi Arabia



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





South America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of South America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Unmanned Helicopters Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Airbus SE



• Alpha Unmanned Systems



• Boeing Company



• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd



• Leonardo S.p.A.



• Lockheed Martin Corporation



• Northrop Grumman Corporation



• Quantum Systems



• Saab Group



• Yamaha Motor Company





