Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Report 2022-2032

Large Number of Undiagnosed Patient Pool to Propel Growth



Residents who have been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and some forms of dementia do not have adequate access to the healthcare system to fully diagnose and treat the condition. For instance, according to the 2021 World Alzheimer Report, only 46% of dementia patients and those who provide care recognised stigma and fear of a diagnosis as diagnostic hurdles. The market for Alzheimer’s medications is anticipated to expand due to the 10% underdiagnosis rate in low- and middle-income countries. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already given its approval to a number of medication medications to help manage symptoms in Alzheimer’s patients. Aducanumab, a new drug that helps to reduce amyloid deposits in the brain and may slow the progression of Alzheimer’s, received accelerated approval from the FDA on June 7, 2021. However, it has not yet been demonstrated that it has an impact on clinical symptoms or outcomes, such as the progression of cognitive decline or dementia disease. On the other hand, the Alzheimer’s therapeutics business is struggling with a labour shortage that prevents it from meeting the rising demand for Parkinson’s and dementia medications. Over the projected period, it is anticipated that this factor will limit the market for Alzheimer’s therapeutics acceptance worldwide.





Increasing Occurrence of Alzheimer’s to Boost Market Growth



The market for Alzheimer’s disease medicines is anticipated to develop as the prevalence and incidence of the condition rise globally. The incidence of the disease rises due to an increasing senior population worldwide, which also presents a growth opportunity for the Alzheimer’s therapeutics industry. For example, the World Population Prospects (WPP), issued by the United Nations in 2021, estimates that 771 million people worldwide are 65 or older, which is three times the number in 1980. By 2030, the population is expected to increase by 3% annually, reaching 1.4 billion. As a result, these regions are prospective growth areas for the Alzheimer’s therapeutics market.





Segments Covered in the Report





Drug Type



• Donepezil



• Rivastigmine



• Memantine



• Galantamine



• Manufactured Combination of Memantine and Donepezil





Drug Class



• Cholinesterase Inhibitors



• NMDA Receptor Antagonists



• Manufactured Combination





Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacies



• Retail Pharmacies



• Drug Stores



• Online Pharmacies





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 17 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AbbVie, Inc.



• Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.



• Aurobindo Pharma Ltd



• Cipla Ltd.



• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd



• Eisai Co., Ltd.



• Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson)



• Lupin Ltd



• Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



• Novartis AG



• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



• Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Inc.



• Torrent pharmaceuticals ltd.



• Viatris Inc.



• Zydus Lifesciences Ltd





Overall world revenue for Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$2,870 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





