Global Pulse Ingredients Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pulse Ingredients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032706/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Peas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$12.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chickpeas segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Pulse Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Beans Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Beans segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
ADM
AGT Food and Ingredients
Anchor Ingredients
Axiom Foods
Batory Foods
Best Cooking Pulses, Inc.
Cosucra Groupe Warconing Sa
Dakota Dry Bean
Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse
Emsland Group
Ingredion
Puris Foods
Roquette Frères
The Scoular Company
Vestkorn Milling as
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032706/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pulse Ingredients - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse
Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peas
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Peas by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Peas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chickpeas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Chickpeas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chickpeas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beans by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Beans by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Beans by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lentils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Lentils by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Lentils by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Feed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Feed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Flours by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Pulse Flours by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Flours by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Proteins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Pulse Proteins by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Proteins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Starches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Pulse Starches by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Starches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Fibers & Grits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Pulse Fibers & Grits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Fibers & Grits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Pulse Ingredients Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Pulse Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse
Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Source -
Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse
Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse
Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours, Pulse
Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Pulse Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Source -
Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Pulse Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Source -
Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Pulse Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Pulse Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Pulse Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse
Fibers & Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Pulse Ingredients Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse
Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Source -
Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse
Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food &
Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse
Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours, Pulse
Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Application - Feed, Other Applications and
Food & Beverages - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Feed, Other Applications and Food & Beverages
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feed,
Other Applications and Food & Beverages for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Type - Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse
Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by Type -
Pulse Flours, Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers &
Grits Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pulse Flours,
Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches and Pulse Fibers & Grits for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulse Ingredients by Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and
Lentils - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Peas, Chickpeas, Beans and Lentils Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peas,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032706/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Pulse Ingredients Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pulse Ingredients estimated at US$19. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pulse Ingredients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032706/?utm_source=GNW