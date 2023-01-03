Global Plant-based Meat Market Report 2022: Growing Flexitarian and Vegan Populations as Well as Rising Animal Welfare Initiatives Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plant-based Meat Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Source, Type, Product, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the global Plant-based Meat Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach approximately US$ 15 billion by 2028.



Growing flexitarian and vegan populations as well as rising animal welfare initiatives across the world boost the market growth.



Animal welfare has recently been pushed to the front of the world's eating habits. Animal humanization has been promoted on a larger scale by organizations like World Animal Protection (WAP) and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).



Various cultural views have been dominated by animal welfare. According to several theological traditions, animals have the same levels of sensibility, consciousness, and feeling as people. As a result, eating animal meat has been strongly discouraged, and numerous jurisdictions have passed harsh laws outlining the killing of animals.



Lack of awareness in third-world countries, and the texture and taste of plant-based meats limit the market growth.



Customers often search for high-quality products with reliable flavor and texture. Due to growing awareness of environmental and health issues, customers have recently begun to demand more nutrient-dense, clean-label, and sustainable products. Although plant-based meat substitutes offer nutritional advantages compared to those of animal meat, the main drawback is the taste and texture of the substitute. Moreover, in emerging economies, vegan culture, plant-based meat, and other meat alternatives are not yet popular and hence lack awareness among the larger audience.



By Source

Soy

Pea

Wheat

Others

By Type

Chicken

Pork

Beef

Fish

By Product

Burgers Patties

Sausages

Strips & Nuggets

Others

By Source : The soy source segment held the largest market share in the global Plant-based Meat Market in 2021 Branch amino acids (BCAAs), which are abundant in soy, improve the body's capacity to exercise, develop and strengthen muscle mass, and recover from a strenuous workout. Comparing soy-based meat products to traditional animal- and dairy-based food items, it not only has lower formulation costs but also has a lower carbon footprint. Growing consumer demand for the product due to its qualities such as improved microwave-ability and slice-ability is anticipated to fuel market expansion

: The soy source segment held the largest market share in the global Plant-based Meat Market in 2021 By Type : The chicken segment held the largest share in the global Plant-based Meat Market in 2021.

The over-slaughtering and depletion of animal sources are being caused by the rising demand for chicken meat, the growing population, and consumer preferences for meat products. As a result, especially among millennials and Gen Xers, sustainability is becoming increasingly important as a deciding factor when making purchases, in turn promoting the growth of the Plant-based Meat Market.

: The chicken segment held the largest share in the global Plant-based Meat Market in 2021. By Product : Burger patties product segment held the largest share in the global Plant-based Meat Market in 2021.

Burger-producing companies are adopting ingredients that replicate the flavor, aroma and feel of meat which is pushing up the plant-based burger patties market in places across the globe. For example, The Impossible Burger, a product of Impossible Foods, has a characteristic meaty flavor since it is created with a genetically engineered form that mimics the natural heme-iron found in animals.

: Burger patties product segment held the largest share in the global Plant-based Meat Market in 2021. By Geography : Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2021 within the total Global Plant-based Meat Market in 2021.

The growing vegan trend in Europe, particularly in the UK, is anticipated to boost demand for plant-based meat alternatives. To boost their sales in the local market, major manufacturers are pursuing strategic initiatives such as capacity development, product innovation, and mergers and acquisitions.

: Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2021 within the total Global Plant-based Meat Market in 2021.



Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods Inc

Starbucks Corporation

Tofurky

Kraft Foods, Inc

Lightlife Foods, Inc

Maple Leaf Foods

Sunfed

VBites Foods Limited

Trader Joe's

Ojah B.V

Daring Foo Daring Foods Inc

ICL Food Specialties

Burke Corporation

Plant & Bean

Vivera

