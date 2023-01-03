Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market to Reach $125.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032641/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. ADAS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$60 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Telematics segment is readjusted to a revised 21% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR



The Predictive Vehicle Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.8% and 17.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR.



OBD Segment to Record 18.6% CAGR



In the global OBD segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Airbiquity

Aisin Seiki

Aptiv

At&T

Autoliv

Cisco (Jasper)

Cloudmade

Cohda Wireless

Continental

Embitel

Garrett Motion

Harman (Samsung)

Hella

Infineon

Kpit

NXP

Qualcomm

Robert Bosch

Sierra Wireless

Valeo

Verizon

Visteon

ZF





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032641/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Predictive Vehicle Technology - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ADAS

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for ADAS by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telematics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Telematics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OBD

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for OBD by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety & Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Safety & Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pro-Active Alerts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Pro-Active Alerts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics

and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &

Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics

and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &

Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics

and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &

Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics

and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &

Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics

and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &

Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics

and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: France 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &

Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics

and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &

Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics

and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &

Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS, Telematics

and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: UK 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &

Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars and

Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Vehicle

Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS,

Telematics and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &

Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars

and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS,

Telematics and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &

Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars

and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years

2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 86: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Predictive Vehicle Technology by Hardware - ADAS,

Telematics and OBD - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Hardware - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for ADAS, Telematics and OBD for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Predictive Vehicle Technology by Application - Safety &

Security and Pro-Active Alerts - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Safety & Security and Pro-Active Alerts for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Predictive Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Passenger Cars

and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive

Vehicle Technology by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years

2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032641/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________