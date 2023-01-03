New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nasal Vaccines: Global Markets and Pipeline Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377613/?utm_source=GNW





The report examines all forms of nasal vaccines, such as nasal drops or sprays, but excludes intramuscular and oral vaccines.The report discusses nasal vaccines by type, such as live-attenuated, inactivated, protein subunit and viral vectors.



The application areas covered include pediatric and adult. Primary care clinics, hospitals, pharmacies and others are the end-user segments covered.



Summary:

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nasal vaccines are experiencing increased demand.Leading manufacturers in the vaccine industry are eyeing nasal vaccines as future revenue producers.



This can be attributed to increasing government and regulatory support, which has also led to the rapid development of effective intramuscular COVID vaccines. The emergence of coronavirus variants that can evade the immune response generated by existing vaccines has encouraged the research community and vaccine manufacturers to develop nasal vaccines that can be delivered as spray or drops into the nose and provide additional protection by stimulating mucosal immunity.



Nasal vaccines are anticipated to be a major game changer in blocking the transmission of diseases such as COVID-19.For instance, Indian vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech’s intranasally administered COVID vaccine ais in Phase 3 clinical trials.



The vaccine also received emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Indian Drug Authority in September 2022.AstraZeneca’s nasal spray flu vaccine is used globally in children and adults.



In Russia, the Gamaleya institute has developed the Sputnik nasal vaccine for adults and is currently being tested on children between the ages of 8 and 12, and so far, has shown no side effects.



Nasal vaccines have certain advantages over the mainstay vaccines.In the present situation of waning and waxing COVID waves due to new variants, the medical profession needs noninvasive and less expensive alternatives to injectable vaccines.



Nasal vaccines achieve both: They eliminate the use of needles, thus reducing the cost of vaccines and facilitating mass vaccination.They also may increase vaccination compliance among individuals who are afraid of syringes.



Because they can be delivered in spray form, nasal vaccines avoid the possibility of needle contamination. They are more cost-effective for low- and middle-income countries because the storage conditions required for these vaccines are

less complicated than the cold storage facilities required for intramuscular vaccines. Moreover, nasal vaccines are more effective against respiratory viruses, as they induce antibody production in the airway passages. Finally, nasal vaccines can be self-administered, relieving some of the pressure on overworked healthcare professionals. For viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 that can mutate rapidly, nasal vaccines are the best option as their spike proteins can be easily replaced to combat new versions of a virus.



The coordination between researchers, industrial resources, government support and conducive market forces will further propel the nasal vaccine market in the coming years.Researchers are optimistic about developing nasal vaccines to control the spread of the next pandemic, whether from COVID or another respiratory virus.



This would be unlike coronavirus vaccines, where it is difficult to identify the vaccinated asymptomatic carriers and therefore cannot block the virus transmission chain. However, the market is in dire need of the substantial funding required to accelerate the development of nasal vaccines.

