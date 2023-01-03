Global Potassium Persulfate Market to Reach $222.2 Million by 2027

New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Potassium Persulfate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032612/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$60.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Potassium Persulfate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$47.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.5 Million by the year 2027.







Cosmetics & Personal Care Segment to Record 7.9% CAGR



In the global Cosmetics & Personal Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$28.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

ABC Chemicals

ADEKA

and VR Persulfates Pvt. Ltd.

BASF

Energy Chemical Co.

FMC Corporation

Honeywell

KEMIRA

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Suzhou Sunrise Chemical Co Ltd.

The DOW Chemical Company

United Initiators





