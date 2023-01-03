New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV): Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0461656/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, application, end user and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of BIPV providers.



The report covers the market for BIPV with regard to the user base across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for BIPV in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report explains the value chain, competitive landscape, and current trends in the BIPV market.



It concludes with an analysis of the BIPV vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global BIPV market.



The following parameters define the scope of the report -

- The scope of the report includes the global market of commercially deployed BIPV projects.

- Projects that are in the design or pre-development phase have not been considered in the calculation of the overall market size.

- The market size includes both the hardware market as well as the services segment.

- The after-sales services market, which covers software upgrades, hardware maintenance, etc., have not been considered in the report.

- The report includes both new constructions as well as renovation projects for the calculation of overall market size.

- Utility-scale power grid projects have not been considered in the report.



Report Includes:

- 81 data tables and 97 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) materials and related technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Discussion of market opportunities and drivers for BIPV materials market, current trends and ongoing research activities, industry regulations and COVID-19 impact shaping the growth of the PV industry

- Estimation of the market size and corresponding market share analysis by technology, application, end user and geographical region for key market segments and sub-segments

- Identification of major stakeholders in the market, and analysis of their company shares and key competitive landscape

- Patent review and analysis of patents granted for technologies related to advanced PV materials and devices used in BIPV

- A comparative study and SWOT analysis of the top four BIPV technologies, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

- Profile descriptions of the leading market participants, including Agc Inc., Ertex Solartechnik Gmbh, Kaneka Corp., Novergy Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Solarwindow Technologies Inc., and Tesla Inc.



Summary:

The global BIPV market is expected to grow from $REDACTED billion in 2021 at a CAGR of REDACTED% (from 2022 to 2027) to reach $REDACTED billion in 2027.Buildings today are a leading global consumer of energy, and this trend is likely to continue well into the future, primarily driven by economic and population growth.



Thistrend has been increasingly recognized by a multitude of countries worldwide. Different governments atthe federal, state and local levels are increasing their investment in green energy technologies for newand existing buildings as a means of achieving greenhouse gas reduction targets. Consequently, energy efficiency in buildings has evolved into a major factor of the green

movement in recent years.



BIPVs make up a small but increasingly noticeable component of the global PV market.Some BIPV applications are emerging as major growth segments that will likely reach gigawatt-scale annual sales within a decade.



When annual capacity installations are totaled, the entire BIPV sector is found to already be beyond the gigawatt level of annual capacity.Unlike the rapid progress made in building PV capacity with utility-scale power plants, no feasible method exists for complete vertical integration with BIPV projects in all existing and planned buildings.



For this, companies need partners, affiliates, alliances, visionaries and champions.



The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant change in consumer behavior and demand, affected purchasing patterns, re-routed supply chains, complicated the dynamics of current market forces and involved significant interventions of governments. Just like any other market, the BIPV market was impacted by the pandemic in 2020.



Two types of construction markets can include BIPV components: new-builds and retrofits.The economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic severely depressed new construction in many regions of the world.



In developed economies, renovations and retrofits will show more significant opportunities in the coming years since those projects, always necessary, are more likely to be eligible for public financial incentives and potential developer participation.



The silicon used to fabricate solar cells is either crystalline (single-crystal or multi-crystal) or amorphous.Presently, c-Si and multi-crystalline silicon (mc-Si) rigid modules are the dominant BIPV products, along with amorphous silicon (a-Si) flexible modules.



However, copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) and cadmium telluride (CdTe) technologies are growing rapidly as well.The use of c-Si and mc-Si will change rapidly-and be used in ways that standard rigid modules cannot.



The arrival of CIGS into the market, followed closely by the dye-sensitized solar cell (DSSC) and organic PV (OPV) products, will encourage an entirely new method and process of thinking about how to build, clad and color buildings.



A building consists of an outside shell, an inside, sides and a top.Nearly all PV applications involve the integration of the PV component in an exterior building component.



An integrated PV product physically replaces a component and then serves both that component’s original function and generates electricity. The table below provides an overview of the various regional markets.

