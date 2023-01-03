DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 December 2022£34.81m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 December 2022£34.81m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):49,332,720
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 December 2022 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*70.56p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*70.56p
  
Ordinary share price 57.20p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(18.94%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 30/12/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Cash and other net current assets15.15%
2Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)11.90%
3Hargreaves Services Plc 8.51%
4Flowtech Fluidpower Plc8.37%
5Centaur Media Plc7.12%
6Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.63%
7Synectics Plc5.80%
8Volex Plc5.72%
9DigitalBox plc5.28%
10National World Plc4.93%
11Fireangel Safety Technology Plc4.61%
12Equals Group Plc4.55%
13Adept Technology Group Plc 3.54%
14Tactus Holdings Limited3.29%
15Theworks.co.uk Plc1.90%
16Norman Broadbent Plc1.36%
17Real Good Food Company Plc0.28%
 Other1.06%
 Total100.00%