DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 December 2022 £34.81m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 December 2022 £34.81m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 49,332,720

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 December 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 70.56p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 70.56p

Ordinary share price 57.20p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (18.94%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 30/12/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Cash and other net current assets 15.15%

2 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 11.90%

3 Hargreaves Services Plc 8.51%

4 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 8.37%

5 Centaur Media Plc 7.12%

6 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.63%

7 Synectics Plc 5.80%

8 Volex Plc 5.72%

9 DigitalBox plc 5.28%

10 National World Plc 4.93%

11 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 4.61%

12 Equals Group Plc 4.55%

13 Adept Technology Group Plc 3.54%

14 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.29%

15 Theworks.co.uk Plc 1.90%

16 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.36%

17 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.28%

Other 1.06%