DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 December 2022
|£34.81m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 December 2022
|£34.81m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|49,332,720
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 December 2022 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|70.56p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|70.56p
|Ordinary share price
|57.20p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(18.94%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 30/12/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Cash and other net current assets
|15.15%
|2
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|11.90%
|3
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|8.51%
|4
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|8.37%
|5
|Centaur Media Plc
|7.12%
|6
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.63%
|7
|Synectics Plc
|5.80%
|8
|Volex Plc
|5.72%
|9
|DigitalBox plc
|5.28%
|10
|National World Plc
|4.93%
|11
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|4.61%
|12
|Equals Group Plc
|4.55%
|13
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|3.54%
|14
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.29%
|15
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|1.90%
|16
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.36%
|17
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.28%
|Other
|1.06%
|Total
|100.00%