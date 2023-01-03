Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market to Reach $48.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032405/?utm_source=GNW

3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. OSB / 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.6% CAGR and reach US$17.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the OSB / 2 segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR



The Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.



OSB / 3 Segment to Record 18.9% CAGR



In the global OSB / 3 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)

Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd.

Arbec Forest Products Inc.

Coillte

EGGER Group

Georgia-Pacific Wood Products LLC

Huber Engineered Woods LLC

Kronospan Limited

KronoSwiss

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

Norbord Inc.

Produits Forestiers Arbec Inc.

RoyOMartin Lumber Company

Sonae Industria SGPS SA

Swiss Krono Group

Tolko Industries Ltd

Weyerhaeuser Company





IV. COMPETITION

About Reportlinker

