Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market to Reach $48.2 Billion by 2027

3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. OSB / 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.6% CAGR and reach US$17.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the OSB / 2 segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR
The Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.
OSB / 3 Segment to Record 18.9% CAGR
In the global OSB / 3 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd.
Arbec Forest Products Inc.
Coillte
EGGER Group
Georgia-Pacific Wood Products LLC
Huber Engineered Woods LLC
Kronospan Limited
KronoSwiss
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
Norbord Inc.
Produits Forestiers Arbec Inc.
RoyOMartin Lumber Company
Sonae Industria SGPS SA
Swiss Krono Group
Tolko Industries Ltd
Weyerhaeuser Company
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market to Reach $48.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Oriented Strand Board (OSB) estimated at US$16. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.
