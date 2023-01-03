Air Ultrasonic Sensors Global Market Report 2022: Use in Automotive and Medical Sectors Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Ultrasonic Sensors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sound and sensors technology is emerging across the globe. This ultrasonic sensor radiates ultrasonic waves in the air, then it receives a reflected wave from the object and measure the distance to the presence detection of the object. The air ultrasonic sensors have demand across medical sector, automobile sector, house hold sectors and so on. The sensors functions in measuring of signals which are transmitted and received by them.

The main function is to measure time and distance of an object. Research and innovation in the recent time period has led to increased applications. As the market is still in emerging phase it has significant scope in future. The efficient use of sensors in automotive applications to control emission of gases and medical applications to relief the pain in joints, back and shoulder drives the market. The regions adopted with technology play a vital role in air ultrasonic sensors market.



Application of High Frequency Sensors Accounted for Significant Growth



High frequency ultrasonic frequency sensors were largely used in medical and automotive. The initial application in other sectors comprises of low frequency ultrasonic sensors. Both low frequency and high frequency ultrasonic sensors play a vital role in applications across various sectors. The factors such as change in lifestyle and increase in spending drive the market growth in terms of sales and revenue generation.



North America Continues to Dominate



The North America dominated the market in 2021 as it remains as early adopter of novel technologies and focus on significant spending with respect to research and innovation. The Europe and Asia Pacific is followed by North America. The increasing population in some regions is a major factor for application of ultrasonic sensors as health industry is boosting. The consumers are from health care so the industry has an indirect impact on the market. Market tends to grow as there are many benefits of government schemes. The healthcare and automobile industry are adopting technology to ensure easy features, better quality and cost efficient manufacturing.



Key players



The key market players include Fuji Ceramics, PI Ceramic, Murata, Texas Instruments, Senix, E Conaanectivity, MaxBotixInc, Massa and Tamura Corporation.



Market Segmentation

Type

High-frequency sensors

Low-frequency sensors

Application area

Household sector

Healthcare sector

Automobile Industry

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Air Ultrasonic Sensors market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Air Ultrasonic Sensors market?

Which is the largest regional market for Air Ultrasonic Sensors market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Air Ultrasonic Sensors market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Air Ultrasonic Sensors market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Air Ultrasonic Sensors Market: Competitive Analysis



4. Air Ultrasonic Sensors Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Air Ultrasonic Sensors Market: By Type ;, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. Air Ultrasonic Sensors Market: By Application area, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. North America Air Ultrasonic Sensors Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. UK and European Union Air Ultrasonic Sensors Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Asia Pacific Air Ultrasonic Sensors Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Latin America Air Ultrasonic Sensors Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Middle East and Africa Air Ultrasonic Sensors Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Fuji Ceramics

PI Ceramic

Murata

Texas Instruments

Senix

E Conaanectivity

MaxBotixInc

Massa and Tamura Corporation.

