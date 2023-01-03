Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Implantable Ports Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Implantable Ports Market is expected to grow from USD 615.5 million in 2022 to reach 1050.6 million by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The major growth driver for the implantable ports market is the increasing cases of cancer, increasing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, new product launch strategies, and increased demand across developing and tier 2 countries.

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-implantable-ports-market-3900

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, single-lumen implantable ports are expected to be the largest segment in the global implantable ports market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

As per the application outlook, the chemotherapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global Implantable Ports market from 2023 to 2028

AngioDynamics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bard Access Systems, MedComp, Navilyst Medical, Norfolk Medical Products, Smiths Medical, Teleflex, Vygon, and Pakumed Medical Products, among others, are some of the key players in the global implantable ports market





By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

Single-Lumen Implantable Ports

Double-Lumen Implantable Ports

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

Chemotherapy

Blood Transfusion

Intravenous Infusion of Blood Products



By End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





