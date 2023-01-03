Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Implantable Ports Market Size - Forecasts to 2028
According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Implantable Ports Market is expected to grow from USD 615.5 million in 2022 to reach 1050.6 million by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The major growth driver for the implantable ports market is the increasing cases of cancer, increasing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, new product launch strategies, and increased demand across developing and tier 2 countries.
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, single-lumen implantable ports are expected to be the largest segment in the global implantable ports market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- As per the application outlook, the chemotherapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global Implantable Ports market from 2023 to 2028
- AngioDynamics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bard Access Systems, MedComp, Navilyst Medical, Norfolk Medical Products, Smiths Medical, Teleflex, Vygon, and Pakumed Medical Products, among others, are some of the key players in the global implantable ports market
By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
- Single-Lumen Implantable Ports
- Double-Lumen Implantable Ports
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
- Chemotherapy
- Blood Transfusion
- Intravenous Infusion of Blood Products
By End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
