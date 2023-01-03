Potter Anderson Announces New Partners and Counsel

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP announced that, effective Jan. 1, 2023, Mathew A. Golden and Aaron H. Stulman have been elected partners of the firm, and David A. Seal has been promoted to counsel.



“Mathew, Aaron and David have made significant contributions to our firm, establishing strong relationships with our clients and further enhancing our reputation for excellence in the practice of law,” said Kathleen Furey McDonough, the firm’s chair. “We celebrate their accomplishments, and are confident they will continue to help our clients manage their most sophisticated and complex legal matters.”

Golden, partner in the Corporate Litigation Group, focuses his practice on corporate and commercial litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery. For three years running, he has been recognized by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for commercial litigation and corporate law. Golden received his B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania and his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

Stulman, partner in the Bankruptcy Practice, focuses his practice on all aspects of corporate restructuring before the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. He has been recognized by the Best Lawyers in America for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law and has been named a Delaware Rising Star by Super Lawyers. Before joining private practice, he served as law clerk for the Honorable Brendan Linehan Shannon, United States bankruptcy judge for the District of Delaware. Stulman received his B.A. from Franklin and Marshall College and his J.D., magna cum laude, from Widener University School of Law.

Seal, counsel in the Corporate Litigation Group, focuses his practice on corporate and commercial litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery, including stockholder class and derivative actions, complex commercial disputes, corporate books and records actions, and stockholder appraisal actions. For the past two years, he has been recognized by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for commercial litigation and corporate law. Seal received his B.A., cum laude, from the University of Chicago and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

