7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Solid-State Drives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 28.1% CAGR and reach US$179.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Adapters segment is readjusted to a revised 24.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.9% CAGR
The Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$64.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.7% and 22.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR.
All-Flash Arrays Segment to Record 31.5% CAGR
In the global All-Flash Arrays segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 31.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$73 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Broadcom
Cisco
Dell Inc.
Excelero, Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP
IBM Corporation
Intel Corporation
Lenovo
Marvell
Micron Technology, Inc.
Microsemi
NetApp
Oracle
Pure Storage, Inc.
Samsung
Toshiba Memory Corporation
Western Digital Corporation
Global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market to Reach $374.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) estimated at US$71. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$374.
