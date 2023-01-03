New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Gaming Market: Trends, Competitive Intelligence and Sizing" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377611/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on device type, genre, operating system, end user, and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of mobile game developers.Mobile gaming publishers can earn revenue from games through various processes.



The methods of monetizing games vary, especially between different genres or platforms. Revenues benefit developers, copyright owners and other stakeholders. Some important revenue streams for video game publishers include retail purchases, digital distribution, subscription models, microtransactions, downloadable content, player trading, and advertising.



The report also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for mobile games in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.



Report Includes:

- A brief general outlook of the global mobile gaming market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and emerging technologies in the mobile gaming industry, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global mobile gaming market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by device type, operating system, genre, end-user, and region

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the global market for mobile gaming technologies, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

- Insight into the mobile gaming parent market vis-à-vis global electronic games and software market and its components as well as the gaming business models

- Review of the industry trends and recent key developments in the global mobile gaming market



Summary:

Mobile gaming has come a long way since 1994 when an early version of Tetris was released on the Hagenuk MT-2000.Mobile gaming is a multi-billion-dollar industry; the global mobile gaming market was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.



It is estimated that consumers across the globe spend about REDACTED hours yearly playing games.



In this report, the global mobile gaming market is segmented based on device type, operating system, genre, business model, end users, and geography.The device types segment is categorized into mobile devices, handheld consoles and others.



Of the device types, the mobile devices segment dominates the global mobile gaming market; this segment was valued at $REDACTED in 2021. The mobile devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period to reach $REDACTED by 2027.



Based on operating system, the mobile gaming market is segmented into Android and iOS. The iOS operating system held the largest global market value of $REDACTED in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% through 2027.



By geography, the mobile gaming market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The Asia-Pacific region is currently the most dominant market for the global mobile gaming market.



In 2021, total revenue from the Asia-Pacific mobile gaming market reached $REDACTED, a REDACTED% share of the global mobile gaming market.The presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure and high adoption of advanced technologies are key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market.



Following Asia-Pacific, the North America market for mobile gaming was valued at $REDACTED in 2021, and this market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED in 2027.

