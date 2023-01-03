New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Banking as a Service Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377655/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption by end-users, increasing use of digital technologies in banks, and increasing efficiency of financial services.



The banking as a service market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Banks

• NBFC

• Government



By Component

• Platform

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing partnerships, collaborations, and agreements as one of the prime reasons driving the banking as a service market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing product and service innovations and increasing use of the internet of things (IoT) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading banking as a service market vendors that include 11:FS, Alkami Technology Inc., Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Block Inc., Bnkbl Ltd., ClearBank Ltd., CREALOGIX AG, Currency Cloud Group Ltd., Finastra, Fiserv Inc., Green Dot Corp., MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd., Movencorp Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Q2 Holdings Inc., Societe Generale SA, Solarisbank AG, StoneCastle Digital Solutions LLC, Temenos Headquarters SA, and Urban FT Group Inc. Also, the banking as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

