Nubeva Announces Projected Cash Flow Positive Operations in 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTCQB: NBVAF) today announced projected cash flow positive operations in the 2023 fiscal year following a new seven figure contract closed in December of 2022.



“In less than one year, we have released our breakthrough ransomware reversal technology, built a robust pipeline, and are beginning to close significant deals, including a seven-figure contract at the end of the year. With that win, I expect we will be cashflow positive in our operations this year,” said Randy Chou, CEO and Founder of Nubeva. “At this point, I do not expect that Nubeva will need any further capital investments to maintain operations nor to fuel growth. I feel very good about where we are at this time.”

Nubeva’s patented Ransomware Reversal software captures ransomware encryption materials at the moment of attack, enabling victim organizations to decrypt ransomed files without paying the ransom. In addition, the software collects vital metadata on the attack to aid in incident response, significantly aiding triage, investigations, and threat removal.

“Ransomware continues to cripple organizations of all sizes. Nubeva gets systems back online via high-speed decryption without paying ransoms,” said Steve Perkins, CMO of Nubeva. “The value of decryption as a recovery method is immense. It is usually the fastest, easiest, and most economic way to get systems back online. But until now, decryption of modern ransomware has only been available from the attackers themselves with lengthy negotiations and ransom payments. Nubeva is making decryption a mainstream recovery option for enterprises everywhere. We are excited for what is to come in 2023.”

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so businesses never pay ransoms again.

Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. For a private briefing on Nubeva’s ransomware reversal and retrieval abilities, Contact Us .

