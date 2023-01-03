NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Illumina, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Oxford Nanopore, Agilent Technologies & BGI

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global NGS-based RNA sequencing market is expected to grow from $1.82 billion in 2021 to $2.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.57%.

The NGS-based RNA sequencing market is expected to grow to $5.04 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.91%.



North America was the largest region in the NGS-based RNA sequencing market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in NGS-based RNA sequencing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growth in precision medicine is driving the NGS-based RNA sequencing market. Precision medicine aids doctors in designing individualized treatment plans and making treatment decisions based on a genetic understanding of the patient's disease. There is a growth in precision medicines for treating severe diseases such as cancer.

The NGS-based RNA sequencing helps identify the root cause of disease and prescribe specific precision medicine for treatment. For instance, in September 2021, the Swedish Government invested $21.15 million (SEK 220 million) in the Swedish national infrastructure Genomic Medicine Sweden (GMS), to make it easier to keep integrating precision medicine into Swedish healthcare, ensuring that every person there has to access to more accurate tests and individualized care. Such investments are taking place due to a rise in demand for precision medicines. As the demand for precision medicines increases, the demand for NGS-based RNA sequencing will also increase.



Strategic Partnership is a key trend in the NGS-based RNA sequencing market. Companies are entering into a partnership with NGS-based RNA sequencing companies to expand in new markets and leverage each other's resources. For instance, in May 2022, The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, partnered with multiple industry and academic partners. The partnership aims to improve the capacity to swiftly respond to public health emergencies and develop a novel diagnostic capability that covers all recognized and emerging respiratory RNA viruses in a single test.

