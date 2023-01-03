Hitting a Valuation of US$ 19 Billion, Strong Demand for High Processing Power to Raise the Sales of Supercomputers: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global supercomputer market is set to garner US$ 19 billion by 2033, expanding at a 10.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



A supercomputer can execute high-level processing at a quicker rate than a regular computer. It typically contains many processors, which results in faster circuit switching, allowing a user to access and process a huge amount of data in less time.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global supercomputer market is valued at US$ 7 billion in 2023.

The market is projected to achieve US$ 19 billion by 2033.

Worldwide demand for supercomputers is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific accounted for 46% share of the worldwide supercomputer market in 2022.

The government entities segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.



Winning Strategy

Key market participants are collaborating to develop more powerful and advanced supercomputers.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) revealed in May 2022 that it is constructing a powerful new AI supercomputer in collaboration with Cerebras Systems. The new system will be comprised of Cerebras CS-2 accelerators and HPE Superdome Flex servers driven by the massive Wafer-Scale Engine 2 (WSE-2) processor.



Competitive Landscape

The global market for supercomputers is highly competitive, with a few prominent players competing at the global and regional levels. Key players in the supercomputer market are engaged in product development to extend their respective product offerings and achieve a strong foothold in the global market.

Furthermore, many startups are entering the market with advanced solutions, intensifying the competition.

Cerebras Systems, a Silicon Valley startup renowned in the industry for its dinner plate-sized chip designed for artificial intelligence work, introduced its AI supercomputer named Andromeda in October 2022, which is currently available for commercial and academic research.

In January 2022, Meta, previously called Facebook, constructed the world's largest new supercomputer to develop a new generation of AI, referred to as the AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), to boost real-time interactions.

Atos SE and NVIDIA collaborated in November 2021 to promote climate and healthcare research computing with Exascale Super Computing under the Excellence AI Lab (EXAIL). The project's objective is to gather researchers and scientists to promote education, research, and computing technologies in Europe. Researchers are also testing new deep learning models and AI on Europe's fastest supercomputer, the Jülich Supercomputing Center.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stated in November 2021 that it is creating one of Europe's most powerful supercomputers, which will be deployed and run at CINES (National Computing Center for Higher Education), one of France's three high-performance computing (HPC) centers. GENCI, a French national organization that invests in and delivers HPC resources to France's industrial and academic research communities, purchased the new supercomputer.

Rescale, a software technology firm based in the United States, partnered with Riken, a scientific research center based in Japan, to utilize the supercomputer Fugaku in the cloud in November 2021. Rescale and Riken collaborated on a new research project called "Rescale ScaleX on Supercomputer Fugaku," which seeks to boost the use and enhance the accessibility and usability of Fugaku's cloud computing platform.



Key Companies Profiled

Atos SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Dell Inc

Inspur Group

Fujitsu Limited

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

NEC Corporation

Key Segments of Supercomputer Industry Research

By Operating System : Unix Linux

By Type : Vector Processing Machines Tightly Connected Cluster Computers Commodity Cluster

By End User : Commercial Industries Government Entities Research Institutions

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA





Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been an enormous increase in demand for data centers, ML, and AI, among businesses, particularly those in the private and public sectors of government and education, boosting the demand for supercomputers. This is expected to continue during the forecast period, increasing the influence and importance of supercomputers throughout a variety of end-user industries.

The global supercomputer market is rapidly expanding due to numerous benefits and features such as high processing power, addressing complicated issues, and increased safety. The main reason for the growing demand for supercomputers is the high processing power. Supercomputers are ten times faster at computing and processing complicated issues than ordinary computers.

Moreover, increasing innovation and development by key firms are accelerating market growth. For example, NVIDIA launched Cambridge-1 in July 2021, which is the United Kingdom's most powerful supercomputer, allowing leading healthcare experts and scientists to use a perfect blend of AI and simulation to speed up the digital biology revolution and drive the country's life sciences industry.

The high cost of installation is a significant impediment to market growth. Supercomputers are ten times more expensive than standard computers and have a high maintenance cost since professional workers are required to oversee and operate a supercomputer. Aside from the expensive cost, it has drawbacks such as physical size, heat release, power consumption, and maintenance.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global supercomputer market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of operating system (Unix, Linux), type (vector processing machines, tightly connected cluster computers, commodity cluster), and end user (commercial industries, government entities, research institutions), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

