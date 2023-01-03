Teton Gravity Research Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Revolutionary International Pro Rider Workshop

Wilson Wyoming, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teton Gravity Research (TGR), the global leader in action and adventure lifestyle apparel, optics and accessories, celebrated the 15th anniversary of its International Pro Rider Workshop (IPRW) earlier this winter, bringing together TGR athletes, filmmakers and production crews at Grand Targhee Resort to continue its commitment to the health and safety of all those involved in making the company’s celebrated winter films.

IPRW has been a tradition for TGR at the beginning of each winter season since 2008. Giving participants the opportunity to refresh their backcountry safety and medical training, the workshop brings together many of the athletes and crew members who will work together on TGR’s productions. The multi-day event also includes instructors from a variety of different backgrounds, all focused on ensuring that TGR’s productions run as smoothly and safely as possible, despite facing risks while filming in often remote, backcountry locations. This year’s workshop was held in partnership with Atomic Skis, Mammut USA, and Grand Targhee Resort.

“When you see a movie from Teton Gravity Research, you don’t see how much work went into the production of that film to keep everyone safe. So much of that work goes on ahead of time, and the IPRW was created to address the unique shooting scenarios in the field every time we film,” said Jon Klaczkiewicz, vice president of production at TGR. “We identified a need when it comes to how our athletes and crews work in the backcountry, and we’re very proud of everyone who makes the IPRW happen every year for the past 15 years.”

TGR athletes and crew members have often received avalanche safety and medical training before they join the organization; however, TGR’s commitment to gathering its entire group together every year is unique in the outdoor industry. The workshop aims to bring to the forefront the required training and foster a stronger connection amongst the athlete and production crews before the cameras begin rolling.

“IPRW has evolved over the years, but what hasn’t changed over the years is how helpful these workshop sessions are, specifically for how we move around in the mountains while making these films,” said longtime TGR athlete Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, who attended the first IPRW more than a decade ago. “These sessions make TGR productions safer, the people involved are safer, and the level of support is unmatched among companies in the space. It was the right thing to do 15 years ago, and it’s become part of the experience at TGR.”

“It’s so important to have everyone in the group - the athletes, the filmers, everyone behind the scenes - all on the same page and trained in the same way, so we have a similar mindset about safety when we’re in the mountains,” said skier Amy Jane David, who participated in her first IPRW this winter. “Having everyone together and practicing together builds a lot of trust, and that’s what I appreciate about the effort TGR puts into these training sessions.”

TGR added a new component to this year’s IPRW focused on stress and mental health among the athletes and production crew. The company asked longtime Wyoming-based backcountry guide Jamie Weeks and outdoor industry consultant, Stacy Bare, with expertise in health and wellness, to speak with this year’s participants about the importance of mental health awareness and the stresses that high-level skiing and snowboarding can place on athletes.

“TGR is willing to wrestle with the challenges that skiing and snow sports create in mental health, and they’re proactive in helping athletes find solutions. What we need right now more than anything is people willing to do the work, and they’re starting the conversation in the industry,” Bare said. “The conversations I had with TGR’s athletes and production staff about issues in mental health were incredibly positive, and other brands should follow their lead. As TGR finds success, brands and fans will follow.”

“We think bringing this mental health component to IPRW and having these conversations will help the athletes, the camera operators and the guides all succeed, and we thought it was extremely helpful,” Klaczkiewicz said. “A large number of athletes expressed to us that they were very happy we added this to the IPRW, and it’s allowed us to communicate with each other so much better than before.”

2023 Teton Gravity Research Safety Week: January 9 to 13, 2023

For the snow community, TGR kicks off its seventh annual Safety Week at the start of the new year, scheduled from January 9 to 13, 2023. This skier and rider-facing weeklong program brings awareness and online educational opportunities for those who recreate in the winter backcountry. Leveraging highlights and key learnings from the recent IPRW, Safety Week will drop videos each day ranging from pro tips for seasoned backcountry users to introductory lessons such as “Mammut’s What’s in your pack?” series. Presented by Atomic Skis and Mammut USA, TGR’s official safety Equipment partner. Safety Week will be available online at TetonGravity.com, TGRtv and via TGR social channels.









About Teton Gravity

Teton Gravity Research is regarded as one of the premier outdoor action, adventure, and exploration brands in the world. Known for original, custom and branded content, retail experiences and worldwide events, TGR’s best in class storytelling has captivated audiences for 27 years. With 50+ award-winning films, numerous television series, and national commercial spots, TGR delivers a global, multi-channel footprint. Teton Gravity Research is one of the fastest-growing outdoor media and lifestyle brands with a thriving millennial audience, award-winning multimedia film projects, a rapidly growing experiential platform and unprecedented viral content. TGR is a proud member of the Surfrider Foundation, 1% For The Planet, BICEP, IMBA, and Protect Our Winters. For more information on TGR, visit TetonGravity.com.









Media Contact

Meteorite PR | Eric Henderson | ehenderson@MeteoritePR.com | 307.690.2984





