Global Multimodal Imaging Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multimodal Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032284/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PET / CT Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SPECT / CT Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $679.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Multimodal Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$679.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$629.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$405.8 Million by the year 2027.







PET / MR Systems Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR



In the global PET / MR Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$338.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$427.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

GE Healthcare

Heidelberg Engineering

Infraredx, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mediso Medical Imaging Kft

MILabs B.V.

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Spectrum Dynamics Medical

Topcon Corporation

United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032284/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Multimodal Imaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cardiology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Brain & Neurology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Brain & Neurology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Brain & Neurology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ophthalmology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Ophthalmology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ophthalmology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diagnostic Imaging Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Imaging Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Imaging

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Multimodal Imaging Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET/

CT Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for PET / CT Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for PET / CT Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

SPECT / CT Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for SPECT / CT Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for SPECT / CT Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET/

MR Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for PET / MR Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for PET / MR Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OCT/

Fundus Imaging Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for OCT / Fundus Imaging

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for OCT / Fundus Imaging

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Multimodal Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT

Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR

Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PET / CT

Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus

Imaging Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Application - Other Applications,

Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and Ophthalmology -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Application - Other Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain &

Neurology and Ophthalmology Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and

Ophthalmology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by End-Use -

Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT

Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR

Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PET / CT

Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus

Imaging Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Application - Other Applications,

Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and Ophthalmology -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Application - Other Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain &

Neurology and Ophthalmology Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and

Ophthalmology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Multimodal Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT

Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR

Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PET / CT

Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus

Imaging Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Application - Other Applications,

Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and Ophthalmology -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Application - Other Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain &

Neurology and Ophthalmology Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and

Ophthalmology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Multimodal Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT

Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR

Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PET / CT

Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus

Imaging Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Application - Other Applications,

Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and Ophthalmology -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Application - Other Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain &

Neurology and Ophthalmology Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and

Ophthalmology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Multimodal Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT

Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR

Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PET / CT

Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus

Imaging Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Application - Other Applications,

Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and Ophthalmology -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Application - Other Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain &

Neurology and Ophthalmology Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and

Ophthalmology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Multimodal Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT

Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR

Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PET / CT

Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus

Imaging Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Application - Other Applications,

Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and Ophthalmology -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Application - Other Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain &

Neurology and Ophthalmology Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and

Ophthalmology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Multimodal Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT

Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR

Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PET /

CT Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus

Imaging Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Application - Other Applications,

Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and Ophthalmology -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Application - Other Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain &

Neurology and Ophthalmology Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and

Ophthalmology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT

Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR

Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PET / CT

Systems, SPECT / CT Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus

Imaging Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Application - Other Applications,

Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and Ophthalmology -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

Application - Other Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain &

Neurology and Ophthalmology Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Oncology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology and

Ophthalmology for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Multimodal Imaging by

End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Multimodal Imaging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Multimodal Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multimodal Imaging by Technology - PET / CT Systems, SPECT / CT

Systems, PET / MR Systems, OCT / Fundus Imaging Systems and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032284/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________