Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, Merck KGaA, Catalent Inc., Takara, Samsung Biologics, Novartis AG, Apceth Biopharm, and Charles River among others, are some of the key players in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing market.

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market is valued USD 15.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2028.

The tremendous potential of cellular therapies in the treatment of rare and chronic ailments, as shown by several developmental advances and research findings, has attracted the attention of stakeholders in the healthcare business in recent years. This is evident by the constant increase in the number of clinical trials carried out for the manufacturing of cell therapies, thereby driving the growth of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing market.

Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 189 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type scope outlook, the cell therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing market from 2023 to 2028.
  • As per the scale type, the R&D scale manufacturing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing market from 2023 to 2028.
  • Based on workflow, the process development segment dominated the 2023 market in terms of revenue generation.
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
  • The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

  • R&D Scale Manufacturing
  • Commercial-Scale Manufacturing

Type Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

  • Cell Therapy
  • Gene Therapy

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

  • Cell Processing & Banking
  • Process Development
  • Fill & Finish Operations
  • Analytical & Quality Testing
  • Vector Production
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

 

        








        

            

                

                    
