Synthetic Zeolite Market Size is expected to reach at USD 6,808 Million by 2030 with CAGR of 4%

BEIJING, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Synthetic Zeolite Market Size accounted for USD 4,825 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 6,808 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2030.



Synthetic Zeolite Market Statistics

Global Synthetic Zeolite market revenue was worth USD 4,825 million in 2021, with a 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Asia-Pacific synthetic zeolite market share gathered more than 40.8% in 2021

By application, the detergent category capture over 39.1% of total market share in 2021

Albemarle Corporation is a global specialty chemicals company with a strong zeolite presence

Growing environmental concerns, propel the synthetic zeolite market value



Synthetic Zeolite Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Synthetic Zeolite Market Overview

Synthetic zeolites are man-made porous aluminosilicate minerals that are widely used in a range of sectors, including chemical, petrochemical, as well as refining. They are utilized in a variety of applications, including catalysts, absorbents, as well as ion-exchange materials. The global market for synthetic zeolites is predicted to increase over the next few years due to growing demand from these and other industries.

Synthetic Zeolite Market Trends

The increasing use of zeolites in environmental applications such as water and air purification, as well as the expanding demand for zeolites in the manufacture of detergents and other consumer items, are driving the synthetic zeolite market growth. The advancement of new zeolite-based products as well as the growth of existing zeolite-producing capabilities is also projected to enhance the market.

Growing Demands from Various End-Use Industries Driving the Synthetic Zeolite Market

The global synthetic zeolite market is predicted to rise due to increased demand from various end-use industries. Synthetic zeolites are employed in a variety of industries, including chemistry, petrochemistry, refining, and consumer goods. As these sectors continue to expand, more zeolites will be needed for usage in catalysts, absorbents, and other applications. For example, the petrochemical industry is predicted to grow rapidly in the next years, owing to rising demand for plastics and other synthetic materials. This will very certainly raise demand for zeolites, which are utilized as catalysts in the manufacture of these materials. Similarly, the refining business is predicted to expand rapidly as demand for petroleum products and other refined goods rises. This will raise the need for zeolites, which are utilized as catalysts in refining processes.

Synthetic Zeolite Market Segmentation

The global synthetic zeolite market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, and application.

Based on the product, the market is divided into Zeolite A, Zeolite Y, Zeolite X, Zeolite ZSM-5, and others. According to the synthetic zeolite market forecast, the Zeolite A category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

Based on the application, the market is categorized into adsorbent, masking agent, wastewater treatment, detergents, catalysts, and others. The wastewater treatment application is expected to increase rapidly in the market in the future years. This growth is primarily due to the fact that synthetic zeolites can be utilized as ion exchange materials to remove dissolved ions from wastewater. Zeolites can also be employed to remove heavy metals from wastewater, such as mercury and lead. This is significant since these metals are potentially hazardous to individuals and the environment. Zeolites can be used to modify the pH of wastewater, which is significant because many treatment methods are pH-sensitive.

Synthetic Zeolite Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide synthetic zeolite market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a synthetic zeolite industry analysis, Europe and North America regions are expected to expand over the next few years. This expansion is attributable to increased demand from numerous end-use sectors, as well as an increased desire for more sustainable and ecologically friendly technology. The chemical and refining industries are projected to fuel expansion in the zeolite market in North America. The region is also home to a number of renowned zeolite producers, which should help drive market expansion. Furthermore, the growing need for more ecologically friendly and sustainable products is predicted to increase demand for zeolites in a variety of applications such as air and water purification, oil spill cleaning, and waste management.

Synthetic Zeolite Market Players

Some of the prominent synthetic zeolite market companies are Honeywell International Inc., Clariant AG, BASF SE, Zeolyst International Inc., Fujian Risheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Anten Chemical Co. Ltd., Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, Albemarle Corporation, W.R. Grace & Company, and Huiying Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

