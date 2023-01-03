New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377650/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the beauty and personal care products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of anti-pollution skincare products, convenient digital payment options, and a rise in demand for men’s personal care products.



The beauty and personal care products market is segmented as below:

By Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Skincare products

• Haircare products

• Color cosmetics

• Fragrances

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of beauty and personal care products with natural ingredients as one of the prime reasons driving the beauty and personal care products market growth during the next few years. Also, a collaboration of vendors with salons and spas and the introduction of brands owned and endorsed by celebrities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beauty and personal care products market vendors that include AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, Edgewell Personal Care Co., Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., VI-JOHN GROUP, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Natura, and Co Holding SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. Also, the beauty and personal care products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

