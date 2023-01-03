New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polystyrene (PS) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377649/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from the electrical and electronics industry, insulation and cushioning properties, and high durability.



The polystyrene (PS) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Expanded polystyrene (EPS)

• High-impact polystyrene (HIPS)

• General purpose polystyrene (GPPS)



By End-user

• Packaging

• Electronics

• Construction

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the lack of awareness about eco-friendly products as one of the prime reasons driving the polystyrene (PS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand from the food packaging industry and low weight will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polystyrene (PS) market vendors that include Alpek SAB de CV, Arkema Group, Axion Recycling Ltd., BASF SE, Chimei Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eni Spa, Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kaneka Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd, LG Chem, NOVA Chemicals Corp., PS Japan Corp., Ravago, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Trinseo PLC, and Videolar Innova SA. Also, the polystyrene (PS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

