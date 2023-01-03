Global Adeno-associated Virus Vectors (AAVs) Downstream Processing Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Adeno-associated Virus Vectors (AAVs) Downstream Processing Market is projected to grow from USD 27.4 billion in 2022 to USD 48.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2028.
Adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market offers space for the modification of cells, and standardization of cells which can be utilized for cancer treatments, diabetes trials, and cardiovascular diseases. Many stem cell treatments are costly, but due to their widespread use in clinical research and disease treatment, the global adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Key Market Insights
- As per the product outlook, the chromatography segment is expected to be the largest segment in the Adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market from 2022 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
- As per the application type, the cell & gene therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market from 2022 to 2028
- Sartorius, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd, ChromaTan Inc., Repligen Corporation, 3M Purification, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., and Dr. Mueller AG among others, are some of the key players in the Adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs) downstream processing market.
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
- Cell & Gene Therapy Development
- Vaccine Development
- Others
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
- Single-use
- Multi-use
Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
- Purification
- Polishing
- Fill Finish
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Research Institutes
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
- Chromatography Systems
- Filtration Solutions
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
