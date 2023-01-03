New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Toll Collection Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377647/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for electronic toll collection systems in road tax collection, convenient for users and operators, and regulatory mandates to install RFID tags.



The electronic toll collection market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Highways

• Urban



By Technology

• RFID-based

• DARC

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of RFID-based license plates as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic toll collection market growth during the next few years. Also, a high emphasis on reducing carbon footprint in Europe and increasing smart city initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electronic toll collection market covers the following areas:

• Electronic toll collection market sizing

• Electronic toll collection market forecast

• Electronic toll collection market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic toll collection market vendors that include ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA, Cubic Corp., EFKON GmbH, Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC, FEIG ELECTRONIC GmbH, G.E.A., International Road Dynamics Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Neology Inc., Perceptics Inc., Q Free ASA, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SICE TyS, Siemens AG, Star Systems International Ltd., TECSIDEL S.A, Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., and TransCore. Also, the electronic toll collection market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377647/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________