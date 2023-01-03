Inscape Announces Director Resignations

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inscape Corporation (“Inscape” or the “Company”) (TSX: INQ), announces that, following the successful take-over bid by HUK 121 Limited, Neil McDonnell, Tracy Tidy, Tania Bortolotto, and David LaSalle resigned from the board of directors of the Company effective 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 23, 2022.



Inscape would like to express its sincere gratitude to the outgoing directors for their contribution to the board of directors and the Company.

About Inscape

Since 1888, Inscape has been designing products and services that are focused on the future, so businesses can adapt and evolve without investing in their workspaces all over again. Our versatile portfolio includes systems furniture, storage, and walls – all of which are adaptable and built to last. Inscape’s wide dealer network, showrooms in the United States and Canada, along with full service and support for all our clients, enable us to stand out from the crowd. We make it simple. We make it smart. We make our clients wonder why they didn’t choose us sooner.

