New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fertilizers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377644/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for organic fertilizers, water-soluble fertilizers gaining traction, and the rapidly growing food industry.



The fertilizers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Inorganic

• Organic



By Application

• Agriculture

• Horticulture

• Gardening



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high-efficiency fertilizer gaining market traction as one of the prime reasons driving the fertilizers market growth during the next few years. Also, research and development driving the growth of the fertilizer industry and increased use of nitrogen-based fertilizers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fertilizers market covers the following areas:

• Fertilizers market sizing

• Fertilizers market forecast

• Fertilizers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fertilizers market vendors that include Bunge Ltd., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Coromandel International Ltd., EuroChem Group AG, GUBRETAS, Haifa Group., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd., KS Aktiengesellschaft, Nufarm Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., OCI NV, OCP Group, PhosAgro Group of Companies, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Unikeyterra Kimya Tarim, Yara International ASA., and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. Also, the fertilizers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377644/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________