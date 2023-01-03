Global Air Compressor Market Report to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Compressor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air compressor market size reached US$ 16.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 21.81 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $16.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $21.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

An air compressor is a pneumatic, mechanical device that uses kinetic energy from the compacted gasses stored in pressurized air to provide the required amount of energy to various equipment and machinery. It comprises a cylinder head, delivery valve, cooling water jacket, compressor casing, piston, crankshaft, inter and after coolers, and main bearings.

It aids in reducing disposable waste and providing continuous compression to ensure adequate transportation of fluids and gases in cooling machines. Apart from this, as it is reliable, interchangeable, easy to use, and requires less maintenance, an air compressor is used in vacuum packing, spray painting, cleaning medical equipment, and tool powering applications. At present, it is commercially available in portable and stationary product types.



Air Compressor Market Trends:



The widespread adoption of air compressors across various sectors can be attributed to the increasing need for effective and affordable compressors to meet the energy and power demand and enhance their operational outputs.

In line with this, the rising purchase of multiple consumer electronics has facilitated the incorporation of air compressors in air conditioners (AC), refrigerants, steam turbines, and other electromechanical machines, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the growing environmental concerns have prompted governments of several countries to promote the uptake of air compressors over oil-based variants to mitigate noise pollution and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, which is supporting the market growth.

Furthermore, the shifting inclination of manufacturers toward portable air compressors due to their noise and vibration-free property and large-scale integration with variable-speed systems are contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, rapid industrialization, ongoing manufacturing and mining activities, and the extensive utilization of air compressors in the oil and gas industry to maintain the gas flow in pipelines are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Atlas Copco AB, Bauer Compressors Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Ciasons Industrial Inc., Desran Compressor (Shanghai) Co.Ltd, Doosan Corporation, ELGi Equipments Limited, Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc. (Trane Technologies plc), Rolair Systems and Suzler Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



