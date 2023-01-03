Global Mine Ventilation Market to Reach $471.4 Million by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mine Ventilation estimated at US$328. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$471. 4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$197.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR

The Mine Ventilation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$95.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$62.3 Million by the year 2027.



Services Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$49.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$72.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

