Global Road Freight Transport Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in the E-commerce industry, growing retail sales in APAC, and increasing cross-border trade.



The road freight transport market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Medium

• Heavy commercial vehicle

• Light commercial vehicle



By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Consumer goods

• Food and beverage

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the use of blockchain in the road transport industry as one of the prime reasons driving the road freight transport market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of self-driven trucks and inorganic growth strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the road freight transport market covers the following areas:

• Road freight transport market sizing

• Road freight transport market forecast

• Road freight transport market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading road freight transport market vendors that include AlkomTrans, Cargo Carriers Ltd., CEVA Logistics AG, CJ Logistics Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Fercam Spa, First European Logistics Ltd., Ital Logistics Ltd., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., KLG Europe, Kuehne and Nagel International AG, NGL Gondrand Group SA, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Overland Total Logistics Services Sdn. Bhd., SNCF Group, and Yellow Corp. Also, the road freight transport market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

