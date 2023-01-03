Aidéo Technologies™ Names David Shelton CEO

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aidéo Technologies – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today that David Shelton has agreed to join the company as its new Chief Executive Officer.



Shelton has a long and distinguished career in the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) healthcare sector. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President for Firstsource, managing provider and physician group relationships and leading operating teams within the healthcare division. Prior to that, Shelton served as CEO for PatientMatters, a technology and patient engagement firm that helped healthcare providers improve patient unpaid balance challenges. He led the successful sale of PatientMatters to Firstsource in 2020.

“We’re thrilled to have someone of the caliber of David Shelton join Aidéo to lead our next level of growth,” said Raj Alva, Aidéo Chairman. “David’s vast understanding of revenue cycle management and tenure in the industry are the right mix to transform Aidéo’s go-to-market strategy and capitalize on the tremendous work completed to date by our technology teams.”

Aidéo provides autonomous coding to the revenue cycle management industry through its Gemini™ system, which includes the Gemini Coding Platform™, Gemini Autonomous Coding Factory™ and Coding Assist service. Aidéo’s proprietary factory approach to autonomous coding creates a single recipe for building and training an autonomous coding model across multiple specialties that creates a basis for continuous scaling and rapid expansion into new specialties.

“I’m excited to be joining the Aidéo Technologies team and working together to expand the market penetration of our AI-enabled solutions in the healthcare space. Aidéo has built an industry leading technology solution and is well positioned for new growth across multiple healthcare sectors,” said Shelton.