Veganuary 2023 sign-ups at record rate - one person every 2.4 seconds

New York City, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veganuary, the global pledge to try vegan for January and beyond, officially kicked off on Sunday with a record-breaking sign-up rate of one person taking up the challenge every 2.4 seconds. As the Veganuary movement continues to grow worldwide, it reflects the hope and positive change that many participants aim to carry into the new year.

“The fact that I learned about Veganuary on the radio just driving down the road makes me hopeful that plant-based living is becoming more and more thought about, normalized, and easy to achieve,” said Veganuary 2022 participant Anne, age 52, of Watkinsville, GA. “Learning the numbers Veganuary shares with us about the impact it makes on the environment and the people it reaches and how many people participate makes me feel very hopeful as well!”

A recent study conducted by YouGov on behalf of Veganuary shows that the act of committing to a New Year’s Resolution makes people feel hopeful about the future*. Further, those who are going vegan or vegetarian for their New Year’s Resolution this year feel more hopeful than those who are not (78% vs. 59%).

The study also revealed that among the most common resolutions for 2023 are to eat healthier overall (34%), budget more effectively (28%), reduce stress (28%), and exercise more (39%). Veganuary is uniquely positioned to support individuals in reaching these goals through the free resources offered to all 2023 participants. Everyone who registers for the challenge will receive 31 daily coaching emails including plant-based recipes, nutrition guides, a budget meal plan, and access to discounts and special offers. US participants will also receive an updated celebrity e-cookbook featuring recipes from Alicia Silverstone, Venus Williams, Ryan Eggold, and Dr. Jane Goodall. On top of that, participants also gain access to a global community of supporters and participants through Veganuary’s new podcast, YouTube series, and Facebook groups.

Veganuary also works closely with retailers, restaurants, and brands to create special offers, vegan product and menu launches, and discounts throughout the month that participants can take advantage of. Major national and regional brands, retailers, and restaurants, including Lightlife, Wicked Kitchen, MALK, Aveda, Violife, Pacifica, Beyond Meat, LUSH, Mellow Mushroom, and hundreds more, will join Veganuary by offering promotions, giveaways, and special menu items, and creating specialized marketing campaigns for plant-based products.

“Many of us could use a little hope right now,” said Wendy Matthews, Veganuary’s US Director. “But hope isn’t just wishful thinking – it’s taking steps that lead to the changes we want to see. Participating in Veganuary is a powerful way to start the year off with positive action, no matter what your resolution.”

2022 participants surveyed reported having improved energy (49%) and improved mood (48%) following their Veganuary challenge**. Veganuary was founded in the UK in 2014 and since then nearly 2.5 million people have taken the 31-day plant-based pledge from almost every country in the world.

About Veganuary

Veganuary is a non-profit organization that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond. It was founded in the UK in 2014 and since then nearly 2.5 million people have taken the 31-day plant-based pledge from almost every country in the world. With campaign hubs now in Germany, USA, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, India and the UK, Veganuary has truly become a global phenomenon. This New Year’s revolution has also been embraced by businesses, with hundreds of companies taking part in Veganuary last year, launching more than 1540 new vegan products and menu items.

Veganuary is free to join, and people can sign-up at veganuary.com to receive our Celebrity eCookbook, the Official Veganuary Starter Kit, and 31 daily emails packed with nutritional info, delicious recipes, meal plans, and helpful advice.

Notes

*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1186 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 28th - 29th November 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

**Veganuary’s 2022 Participant Survey was sent by Veganuary to 87% of the 629,351 people who signed up during the 2022 campaign. 32,522 people responded (6%).

