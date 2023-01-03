New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Test Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377638/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing EV automotive industry, increasing government support, and a rise in technological advancements.



The electric vehicle test equipment market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Hybrid electric vehicles

• Battery electric vehicles

• Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles



By Application

• EV component

• EV charging

• Powertrain



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of digital testing as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle test equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of remote testing services in electric buses and advanced analytics usage to optimize vehicle efficiency will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric vehicle test equipment market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle test equipment market sizing

• Electric vehicle test equipment market forecast

• Electric vehicle test equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle test equipment market vendors that include Arbin Instruments, ATESTEO GmbH and Co. KG, AVL List GmbH, Chroma ATE Inc., comemso electronics GmbH, Crystal Instruments Corp., Dewesoft d.o.o., Durr AG, FEV Group GmbH, HORIBA Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., KUKA AG, Maccor Inc., National Instruments Corp., PCE Holding GmbH, Softing Automotive Electronics GmbH, SureView Instruments, TUV Rheinland AG, Unico LLC, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the electric vehicle test equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

