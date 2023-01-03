New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blueberry Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377635/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing penetration of online retailing and e-commerce, the serval health benefits of blueberries, and the rise in the number of private-label brands.



The blueberry market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverages

• Bakery and confectionary

• Others



By Type

• Organic

• Conventional



By Product

• Fresh

• Frozen

• Dried



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on advanced packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the blueberry market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for organic blueberries and new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the blueberry market covers the following areas:

• Blueberry market sizing

• Blueberry market forecast

• Blueberry market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blueberry market vendors that include AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Arctic Flavours Association, Ardo Coordination Center NV, Berry Plantation BETEC, BerryWorld Ltd., Bio Botanica Inc, BlueBerry LLC, Dealul cu Afine SRL, Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Earthbound Farm, Harbin Gaotai Food Co. Ltd., Hortifrut SA, J.R. Simplot Co., JWM Asia Holdings, MBG Marketing, Naturipe Berry Growers Inc., Scenic Fruit Co., SunOpta Inc., and Van Drunen Farms. Also, the blueberry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

