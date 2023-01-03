Human Gene Sequencing Market Report 2023: Plummeting Sequencing Costs Presents Lucrative Opportunities for New Players, End-Uses & Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies & Trends - Forecasts by Application, by Technology, by Workflow, by Product, and by Country, with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Will all newborns receive genetic testing at birth? Is COVID-19 holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput sequencing devices?



The plummeting costs for Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush. New consumers, new technologies, new market niches. It is reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry; a wide range of well funded players are racing for market share on a global stage. This report forecasts the market size out to 2026. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.



Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities, and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.



The report includes five year market forecasts.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

New Diagnoses

Wellness and Prevention

Fertility Technology

Cancer - Screening, Management and Monitoring

Growth Limitations

Increased Competition Lowers Price

Lower Costs

Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

Key Topics Covered:





1 Market Guides

1.1 Human Gene Sequencing Markets - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Gene Sequencing Definition In This Report

2.2 The Genomics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size

2.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

2.5 Genetic Testing vs. Gene Sequencing

3 Global Listing of Sequencer Installed Base - Location & Contacts

3.1 Notes to Installed Base Listing

3.2 Illumina Installed Base

4 Market Overview

4.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

4.1.1 Instrument Manufacturer

4.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

4.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

4.1.4 Independent lab analytical

4.1.5 Public National/regional lab

4.1.6 Hospital lab

4.1.7 Physician lab

4.1.8 DTC Lab

4.1.9 Sequencing Labs

4.1.10 Audit body

4.2 Human Gene Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion

4.2.1 Inherited Disease - Not what it used to be

4.2.1.1 Clinical and Research Lines Blur

4.2.1.2 Genetic Counselling - Not so simple anymore

4.2.1.3 The Genetic Blizzard - Issues of Access and Payment

4.2.2 Newborn Screening - The Standard of Care

4.2.2.1 Newborn Screening - Do Parents Want to Know?

4.2.3 NIPT - We've Only Just Begun

4.2.3.1 NIPT, IVF and the Fertility Practice - PGS, PGD, CCS

4.2.3.2 NIPT in the Future - Beyond Inherited Disease

4.2.4 Oncology - Understanding Two Worlds

4.2.4.1 The Tumor - A Sequence of Sequencing

4.2.4.2 The Tumor - Biopsy and Liquid Biopsy

4.2.4.3 The Human Genome - Predisposition and Prognosis

4.2.5 Pharmacogenomics

4.2.5.1 Sequencing Not the Only Player

4.2.5.2 New Roles for Old Drugs - A Research Bonanza?

4.2.6 Direct To Consumer - More Than Meets the Eye

4.2.6.1 DTC - How Many Segments?

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

4.3.2 The Rise of the Sequencing Lab

4.3.3 Sequencing as a Commodity

4.3.4 Informatics

4.3.5 Instrument Manufacturer Role

4.3.6 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling

4.3.7 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?

4.3.8 Genetic Counselling as an Industry

4.3.9 Sequencing Adoption and Cannibalization

5 Market Trends

6 Human Gene Sequencing Recent Developments

7 Profiles of Key Companies

8 The Global Market for Human Genome Sequencing

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

8.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview

8.4 Global Market by Workflow - Overview

8.4.1 Table - Global Market by Workflow

8.5 Global Market by Product - Overview

9 Market Sizes by Application

9.1 Hereditary Gene Sequencing Market

9.2 NIPT Gene Sequencing Market

9.3 Oncology Market

9.4 Psychology Market

9.5 WGES Gene Sequencing Market

9.6 Pharmacogenomics Market

9.7 DTC Gene Sequencing Market

9.8 Research Gene Sequencing Market

9.9 Other Application Market

10 Market Sizes by Technology

10.1 Sanger Sequencing Market

10.2 NGS/2G Market

10.3 3G/Long Market

10.4 Other Technology Market

11 Market Sizes by Workflow

11.1 Sequencing Market

11.2 Sample Prep Market

11.3 Analysis Market

12 Market Sizes by Product

12.1 Instruments Market

12.2 Consumables Market

12.3 Software & Services Market

13 Vision of the Future of Human Gene Sequencing

14 Appendices

14.1 United States Medicare System: January 2022 laboratory Fees Schedule

14.2 The Whole Genome Sequence of SARS-CoV-2

14.3 Methodology

14.3.1 Authors

14.3.2 Sources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nirer1

