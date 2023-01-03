New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aesthetic Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377633/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shifting consumer attitudes about wellness and beauty, expanded access to services, and rising R&D activities boosting market growth.



The aesthetic devices market is segmented as below:

By Device

• Energy-based aesthetic devices

• Non-energy-based aesthetic devices



By End-user

• Dermatology clinics

• Hospitals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increase in the adoption of robot-based surgery as one of the prime reasons driving the aesthetic devices market growth during the next few years. Also, an increasing number of product launches and increasing spending on aesthetics in developed countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aesthetic devices market vendors that include AbbVie, Aerolase Corp., Alma Lasers GmbH, Anika Therapeutics Inc., ARC Laser GmbH, Bausch Health Co Inc., Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, El.En. Spa., Fotona d.o.o, Galderma SA, Inmode Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Lumenis Be Ltd, Lutronic Inc, Medytox Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Recosmo, and Sciton Inc. Also, the aesthetic devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

