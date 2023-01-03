Global Aerospace & Defense Market Research Report 2022-2027 - Game-Changer Technologies, Key Defense Programs, Market Outlook & Defense Budgetary Spending

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace & Defense Market - 2022-2027 - Key Trends & Insights, Growth Opportunities & Domains, Game-Changer Technologies, Key Defense Programs, Market Outlook & Defense Budgetary Spending Forecast through 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Defense Spending has been on a surge over the recent years amid strong tailwinds and favorable underlying forces led by tectonic shifts in traditional geopolitical dynamics & equations

Global Defense Spending has been on a surge over the recent years, reaching the record high level of $2.1 trillion for 2021 while registering a 7% year-on-year growth, amid strong tailwinds and favorable underlying forces led by tectonic shifts in traditional geopolitical dynamics & equations following China's military ascendance and Russian regional resurgence marking the return of the great power competition in the 21st century.

The rise of China & its military bullying in the Asia Pacific region and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine have collectively led to significant turbulence and a subsequent, massive surge in defense spending across APAC & Europe which is likely to be sustained at least through the end of current decade

The degree of impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the subsequent monumental geopolitical shifts underway could easily be gauged by Germany's recent, complete turnaround of its traditional defense posture with an upfront commitment of EUR 100+ billion towards defense and the rapid swerving of traditional neutrals of the North, Sweden & Finland, towards NATO.

The defense industrial base across Europe, too, is set for a renaissance at least for the medium term with increasing threat perception levels, rapid shift in defense posture & focus on preparedness with plans for replacement & modernization of ageing, cold-war era defense equipment and leapfrogging of technological capabilities marked by upgrade efforts for legacy platforms, like the British Challenger & French Leclerc MBTs, and the initiation of a number of new defense programs across the old continent led by the Franco-German FCAS & MGCS apart from the British-Italian-Swedish Tempest 6th generation fighter jet program amid increasing environmental uncertainty & volatility, political tensions & risks of escalations

The U.S. defense industrial base is preparing to switch to the afterburner mode amid increasing environmental uncertainty & volatility, political tensions & risks of escalations following the virtual evaporation of traditional, rule-based world order with:

1. Significant investments towards R&D on next-generation systems & technologies

2. Production ramp-up & increase in procurement rates over key programs transitioning towards full-rate production over near-term, like F-35 Lightning II JSF

3. The need to meet increasing international demand for traditional systems & capabilities, including, Fighter Jets, ATGMs, MANPADS, Missile Defense Systems and Armor & Artillery

4. Ongoing defense equipment assistance to Ukraine necessitating production rate ramp-ups & increases on key programs to backfill inventories across the U.S. & NATO allies

Further, the development of next generation defense systems and technologies continues unabated to match near-peer adversaries in terms of capabilities and to maintain traditional U.S. military overmatch over adversaries leading to continued funding for development of strategic programs & technologies, with the U.S. R&D outlay having grown by 24% between 2012 & 2021, and which is likely to be sustained over medium term with the U.S defense budget likely to be over $800 billion for FY2023

Against this backdrop, the report analyzes the Global Aerospace & Defense market with focus on:-

1. Key Industry, Market & Technology trends likely to shape the industry's evolution over medium term - Analysis & Impact

2. Key Growth Domains which are likely to spearhead top line growth over medium term - Potential Scale & Scope of the Opportunities

3. Defense Spending Trends, Analysis & the Road Ahead - Growth Areas, Key Markets & Emerging Opportunities

4. Key Upcoming, Strategic Defense Programs over medium term - Detailed Program Factsheets & Opportunities

5. Emerging & Game Changer Technologies - Focus Areas, Key OEMs, Contract Awards, Initiatives & Latest Developments

For Whom:

The report would be critical & essential for A&D professionals with its niche content. It will be a key and vital information resource on the Global Aerospace & Defense market with its unique disposition & focus. The report would be a must have for those belonging to the industry & having strategic interests as well as stakes in the Global Aerospace & Defense Market & its evolution going forward.

The report will be extremely useful for Leaders & Key Decision-Makers, Top Management of Industry Players & Companies, Program Managers, Global Procurement Managers, Defense Contracting Executives & Departments, Industry OEMs, Suppliers, Vendors, Associated Equipment Manufacturers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain.

The report will also be useful for existing & potential Investors, Industry & Company Analysts, M&A Advisory Firms, Strategy & Management Consulting Firms, PE Firms, Venture Capitalists, Financing & Leasing Companies, Researchers and all those associated with the Global Aerospace & Defense industry

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Introduction & Overview

Section 2: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry

Annual Revenues & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Aerospace & Defense Segment

Defense Revenues Split by Regions

Section 3: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 4: Key Growth Domains - Overview, Size & Scope, Growth Outlook

Fighter Jets

Military Rotorcrafts

Armored Vehicles

Military Aviation Turbofan Engines

Military UAS/UCAVs

Missiles & Missile Defense

Section 5: Key Upcoming Defense Programs - Detailed Program Factsheets, including:

1. Program Size

2. Scale & Scope

3. Status

4. Key Contract Awards

5. Latest Developments

Section 6: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 7: Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 8: Defense Spending Trends

8.1 Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Analysis

8.2 Defense Expenditure Split by Regions & Nations

8.3 Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure - Growth Trend

8.4 Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure as Share of World GDP

8.5 Defense Spending Levels across Key Geographic Regions

8.6 Defense Spending Levels across Key Markets - Top 5 & Top 10 Nations

Section 9 - Emerging & Game Changer Technologies:

Outline of R&D Efforts, Contract Awards, Key Industry OEMs, Strategic Priorities & Initiatives and Latest Developments

Hypersonics

Directed Energy Systems

Drone Swarms

Sixth Generation Fighter Jets

Next Generation Rotorcrafts

Section - 10: Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense

10.1 Market Outlook & Growth Projections

10.2 Global Defense Spending Level - 2022-2027 - Projections

10.3 Global Defense Spending & Defense Spending Levels across Key Regions - 2022-2027

