The Global Medical Exoskeleton Market is expected to grow by $974.84 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 36.43% during the forecast period

43% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidences of SCIs, increasing usage of medical exoskeletons in rehabilitation, and increasing insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons.



The medical exoskeleton market is segmented as below:

By Mobility Type

• Mobile exoskeleton

• Stationary exoskeleton



By Technology

• Powered exoskeletons

• Passive exoskeletons



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the launch of technologically advanced products as one of the prime reasons driving the medical exoskeleton market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on the use of exoskeletons featuring existing and emerging technologies and focus on the development of 3D-printed medical exoskeletons will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the medical exoskeleton market covers the following areas:

• Medical exoskeleton market sizing

• Medical exoskeleton market forecast

• Medical exoskeleton market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical exoskeleton market vendors that include Bionik Laboratories Corp., B-Temia, Cyberdyne Inc., DIH Group, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Exoatlet Global SA, Focal Meditech, GOGOA Mobility Robots SL, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Marsi Bionics SL, Myomo Inc., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, P and S Mechanics Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Rehab-Robotics Co. Ltd., ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Rex Bionics Ltd., Sarcos Corp., Wandercraft, and Wearable Robotics Srl. Also, the medical exoskeleton market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

