Ashvattha Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company leveraging its nanomedicine technology, hydroxyl dendrimers (HDs), to develop a new class of precision medicines, today announced that the Company will provide a corporate overview at Biotech Showcase 2023 taking place in San Francisco, California, from January 9-11, 2023.



Presenter Jeffrey Cleland, Ph.D., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ashvattha, and members of the Ashvattha senior management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Conference attendees should schedule meetings on the Biotech Showcase website.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Time: 3:15 pm PT

Location: Franciscan-A, Ballroom Level, Hilton San Francisco Union Square

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company leveraging its nanomedicine technology, hydroxyl dendrimers (HDs), to develop a new class of precision medicines targeting unmet medical needs in ophthalmology, neurology, inflammation and neuro-oncology. This targeted platform technology is exclusively licensed from our founders, Kannan Rangaramanujam and Sujatha Kannan at Johns Hopkins University. HDs chemically conjugated to disease modifying drugs create novel proprietary HD therapeutics (HDTs) selectively targeting reactive inflammatory cells in disease tissue with localized sustained effects. Ashvattha has initiated multiple programs with HDTs focused on neurology, ocular neovascular disease including neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), and hyperinflammation in diseases. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com.

