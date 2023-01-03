Life on the Land TV Show Launches Season 4 on RFD-TV

Windsor, CO, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Windsor) January 3, 2022 - Hayden Outdoors will premiere the first episode of Season 4 of Life on the Land TV show on January 4th, 2023 at 8pm EST. This is the fourth season of taking viewers across the country on tours of amazing properties and interesting lifestyles of rural landowners.

The thirteen-week series includes 30-minute episodes where outdoor lifestyle host Allen Treadwell spends time on the backroads of America with people of all backgrounds that have one thing in common… Their love of the land.

This season brings viewers a whole new collection of unique stories that make up the fabric of this country. Treadwell travels from Coast to Coast discovering incredible stories of people out on the land, from cattle branding with beef ranchers to land management professionals, native grass seed farmers to barrel racing and rodeo phenoms, and a variety of great people in between.

In his third year of hosting Life on the Land, Treadwell has put thousands of miles behind him in pursuit of exposing great people who support the rural lifestyle. “My favorite part is getting to travel around the country meeting amazing folks that share the same passion for Life on the Land as all of us at Hayden Outdoors! The connections to the land that everyone has is different and unique but the one thing they all have in common is an incredible passion for what they do!” says Treadwell.

Life on the Land is sponsored by Hayden Outdoors Real Estate, Outdoor Lending, True Timber Camo, and Western Heritage Consulting & Engineering. The only TV show of its kind, Life on the Land airs on RFD-TV prime time Wednesdays at 8 pm EST. Viewers can also stream episodes through their RFD-TV NOW online channel.

About Hayden Outdoors: Hayden Outdoors, LLC is a family-owned and operated real estate brokerage established in 1976 that is based in Windsor, Colorado. With over $1.5 billion in annual real estate sales, Hayden Outdoors has grown to over 225 licensed brokers, agents, and staff from coast to coast. Learn more by visiting www.haydenoutdoors.com.

