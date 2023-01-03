NETSOL Technologies, Inc. USA Signs Teaming Agreement with DISYS

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, today announced that it has entered into a teaming agreement with Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS). The collaboration will leverage DISYS’s deep expertise in building financial systems and its large resource pool of over 5,000 U.S.-based engineers to augment and complement NetSol’s growing U.S. presence and to jointly undertake large enterprise-grade programs for existing and new U.S. clients.



Headquartered in McLean, VA, with more than 70 offices worldwide, DISYS is a global, managed services and staffing firm providing application development, business intelligence services, cloud enablement, enterprise resource planning, automated testing solutions, process automation as well as staffing solutions.

“NetSol USA is excited to partner with DISYS who for the past three decades has served companies worldwide in a wide range of industries, including information technology, financial services, banking and insurance. With its deep FinTech knowledge and experience, we believe our teaming with DISYS will help boost NetSol’s continued growth in North America,” said Najeeb Ghauri, CEO & Chairman. “I am pleased that NetSol has this opportunity to work with a company with such a proven record of success.”

Mahfuz Ahmed, founder and CEO of DISYS, commented, “I have known NetSol for many years as a high-quality solution with a tremendous track record among global and Fortune 500 companies. We believe that joining forces in opportunities with NetSol will deliver exceptional value for our U.S.-based clients and will be a strategic benefit for both of our companies.”

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), with a portfolio that includes Signature Consultants and D2M, is a global managed services and staffing firm with over 70 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. Offering customized, outcome-driven solutions from IT staffing to direct placement services to managed solutions and consulting, DISYS annually deploys thousands of consultants to innovate, deploy, manage, and support their clients’ technology needs. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1750 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

