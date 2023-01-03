Lithium and Gold Results from Joshua Gold Properties Warrant Additional Sampling

WOODSTOCK, ONTARIO, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In both lithium and gold-related news, Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) is pleased to announce that results from two of its mining claim properties have each returned interesting results.

JSHG’s lithium-related results come from a recent ground sampling program at its Seymour Lake Extension property. The property is notable for being adjacent to Green Technology Metals’ lithium deposit, which has published excellent results in recent months. The results have been published on our website.

Lab results of seven ground samples taken from JSHG’s Seymour Lake Extension property show lithium indicators that can be considered elevated. The values from the samples indicate that a more intensive exploration of the property is required, especially considering the vastness of the approximately 1100 acre property.

In addition to that, the lithium activity at the adjacent Green Technology Metals property, combined with the explosive growth of electric vehicles and the need for more lithium production also makes further exploration imperative.

JSHG CEO, Ben Fuschino said about the lithium results, “Combined with the recent lab results and our proximity to the Green Technology Metals active lithium deposit, our team remains highly focused on the continued exploration, and the economic potential of this JSHG property.”

Additionally, an October 2022 ground sampling program at the historic Champion Gold Mine, which JSHG acquired earlier that year, produced a number of lab results recently. These included two high-grade samples taken from within one of the mine’s shafts, which was assayed to contain 33.6 g/t Au and 123 g/t Au respectively.

Joshua Gold Resources’ Chief Geologist Fred Sharpley (QP) confirms, “Two high-grade grab samples 19483 and 19484 were about 3m and 5m down the shaft assayed 33.6 g/t Au and 123 g/t Au respectively in the quartz vein.” and he went on to say, “Additional sampling of the quartz veins on the property is required.”

The Champion Mine, first discovered in the late 1800’s, is located on JSHG’s Jaffrey Property, in Haycock Township which lies east of Kenora, along Highway 17 in northwest Ontario. Although the mine has been long-dormant, the Canadian Mining Journal has been cited as quantifying that the property produced approximately 1521 ounces of gold as of May 1936.

JSHG CEO Ben Fuschino commented, “The results from our current ground sampling program at the Champion Gold Mine are very interesting given the property’s documented history as a former gold producing mine. We’re excited to continue our exploration program based on that as well as the recent sampling results, especially considering the potential for more efficient extraction of gold using modern technologies.”

About Joshua Gold Resources Inc.

Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: JSHG) is a publicly traded American gold and mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada, home to the 3 billion-year-old Canadian Shield which contains a wealth of minerals from nickel, gold, copper, lithium, cobalt, niobium, lithium to chromium.

