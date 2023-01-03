Global IO-Link Market to Reach $34.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IO-Link Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031992/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. IO-Link Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.2% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the IO-Link Master segment is readjusted to a revised 21.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.6% CAGR
The IO-Link market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16% and 18.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Modules Segment to Record 18.3% CAGR
In the global Modules segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 19.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Balluff
Baumer Group
Beckhoff
Belden
Bosch Rexforth
Carlo Gavazzi
Datalogic
IFM Electronic
MESCO
Murrelektronik
Omron
Pepperl+Fuchs
Rockwell Automation
SICK
Siemens
Turck
WAGO
Weidmüller
Wenglor
