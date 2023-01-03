New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airbag Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377599/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased vehicle safety, emerging demand for autonomous vehicles, and growing disposable income.



The airbag systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Type

• Front airbag

• Knee airbag

• Side airbag

• Curtain airbag



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the M&A and partnerships in the automotive airbag and its component markets as one of the prime reasons driving the airbag systems market growth during the next few years. Also, government initiatives adopted to ensure safety and rising spending on r and d will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the airbag systems market covers the following areas:

• Airbag systems market sizing

• Airbag systems market forecast

• Airbag systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading airbag systems market vendors that include Airbag Systems Inc., Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., Denso Corp., Helite Sarl, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Co., Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, Naugra Machines India, Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Rane Holdings Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Weng fatt Spare Parts Pvt. Ltd., Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Kolon Industries Inc., and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the airbag systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

