Global MEP Services Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by risk minimization through outsourcing, increasing demand for residential and non-residential real estate construction, and maximizing profits in facility operations.



The MEP services market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Consulting and engineering

• Maintenance and support

• System integration



By End-user

• Commercial

• Government

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the evolving nature of service contracts as one of the prime reasons driving the MEP services market growth during the next few years. Also, economic and regulatory norms and technology advancements in building management systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the MEP services market covers the following areas:

• MEP services market sizing

• MEP services market forecast

• MEP services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading MEP services market vendors that include AECOM, Camelot Facility and Property Management, Caravan Facilities Management LLC, Choice Maintenace, Continuum Services, Crockett Facilities Services Inc., Dohn Engineering PLC, Ecolab Inc., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., GDI Integrated Facility Services, Global Facility Solutions LLC, Knight FM, M and W Group GmbH, MEP Engineering Inc., NV5 Global Inc., Resolute Engineering, Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd., WSP Global Inc., and XS CAD Ltd. Also, the MEP services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

