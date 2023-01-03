New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deodorants Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377597/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improving living standards, increasing penetration rate of social media, and availability of long-range perfumes on online sales channels.



The deodorants market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Men

• Women



By Product

• Deodorant sprays

• Roll-on deodorants

• Sticks and solid deodorants

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies innovative promotional activities as one of the prime reasons driving the deodorants market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing and innovative packaging and creatively shaped bottles to attract customers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the deodorants market covers the following areas:

• Deodorants market sizing

• Deodorants market forecast

• Deodorants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading deodorants market vendors that include Chic Cosmetic Industries 1989 Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Firmenich SA, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hermes International SA, ITC Ltd., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., maxingvest AG, McNROE Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc., PVH Corp., Raymond Ltd., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd. Also, the deodorants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

