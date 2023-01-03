FLSmidth to deliver the world’s largest gyratory crusher and station to a South American copper mine

Press release

FLSmidth has been chosen to supply the world’s highest capacity in-pit crushing system to a leading copper miner in South America to boost its efficiency.

The order is valued at approximately DKK 320 million, where around DKK 80m was booked in Q3 2022 and the rest in Q4 2022. The equipment is due to be delivered during 2023.

Under the agreement, FLSmidth will supply its Top Service Gyratory Crusher (TSUV), including a semi-mobile station and heavy-duty apron feeder. This world’s largest primary gyratory crusher has a handling capacity of more than 12,000 tonnes per hour. This solution will deliver multiple efficiency benefits to the customer, including continuous crushing and conveying leading to higher throughput and optimised maintainability. The TSUV crusher and station is designed with easily accessible modules for simple and quick maintenance from the top using overhead bridge cranes. In addition, whole crusher shells with wear liners can be changed as single units to increase equipment uptime and the proprietary, self-aligning main-shaft technology significantly reduces safety risks, assembly times and increases accuracy.

“This order further extends FLSmidth’s market leading position in primary crushers and semi-mobile crusher stations, key components of our in-pit crushing and conveying systems (IPCC). Beyond the tangible benefits for the customer, the solution contributes to our MissionZero ambition of providing the needed technologies to enable zero emission mining by 2030,” comments Mikko Keto, CEO at FLSmidth.





