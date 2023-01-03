Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031911/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Biocides & Disinfectants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Corrosion Inhibitors segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Coagulants & Flocculants Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
In the global Coagulants & Flocculants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Aries Chemical
BASF SE
Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.
Cortec Corporation
Ecolab Inc.
Feralco Group
Hydrite Chemical Co.
Ixom
Kemira Oyj
Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
SNF Floerger
Solenis LLC
Solvay SA
Suez SA
The Dow Chemical Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031911/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biocides & Disinfectants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Biocides & Disinfectants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Biocides & Disinfectants
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coagulants & Flocculants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Coagulants & Flocculants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Coagulants & Flocculants
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corrosion Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Foaming Agents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Anti-Foaming Agents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Foaming Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chelating Agents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Chelating Agents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Chelating Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides &
Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants,
Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides & Disinfectants,
Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming
Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biocides & Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors,
Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food &
Beverage, Mining, Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil &
Gas and Chemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food & Beverage, Mining,
Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Mining, Other Applications,
Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides &
Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants,
Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides & Disinfectants,
Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming
Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biocides & Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors,
Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food &
Beverage, Mining, Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil &
Gas and Chemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food & Beverage, Mining,
Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Mining, Other Applications,
Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides &
Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants,
Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides & Disinfectants,
Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming
Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biocides & Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors,
Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food &
Beverage, Mining, Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil &
Gas and Chemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food & Beverage, Mining,
Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Mining, Other Applications,
Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides &
Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants,
Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides & Disinfectants,
Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming
Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biocides & Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors,
Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food &
Beverage, Mining, Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil &
Gas and Chemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food & Beverage, Mining,
Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Mining, Other Applications,
Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides &
Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants,
Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides & Disinfectants,
Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming
Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biocides & Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors,
Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food &
Beverage, Mining, Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil &
Gas and Chemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food & Beverage, Mining,
Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Mining, Other Applications,
Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides &
Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants,
Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides & Disinfectants,
Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming
Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biocides & Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors,
Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food &
Beverage, Mining, Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil &
Gas and Chemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food & Beverage, Mining,
Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Mining, Other Applications,
Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides &
Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants,
Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides & Disinfectants,
Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming
Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biocides & Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors,
Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food &
Beverage, Mining, Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil &
Gas and Chemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food & Beverage, Mining,
Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Mining, Other Applications,
Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides &
Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants,
Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides & Disinfectants,
Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming
Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biocides & Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors,
Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food &
Beverage, Mining, Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil &
Gas and Chemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food & Beverage, Mining,
Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Mining, Other Applications,
Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides &
Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants,
Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides & Disinfectants,
Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming
Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biocides & Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors,
Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food &
Beverage, Mining, Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil &
Gas and Chemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food & Beverage, Mining,
Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Mining, Other Applications,
Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides &
Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants,
Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides & Disinfectants,
Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming
Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biocides & Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors,
Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food &
Beverage, Mining, Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil &
Gas and Chemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Food & Beverage, Mining,
Other Applications, Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Food & Beverage, Mining, Other Applications,
Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Chemical for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides &
Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants,
Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Biocides & Disinfectants,
Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming
Agents, Chelating Agents and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater
Treatment Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biocides & Disinfectants, Corrosion Inhibitors,
Coagulants & Flocculants, Anti-Foaming Agents, Chelating Agents
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031911/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals estimated at US$11. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031911/?utm_source=GNW